Kevin Durant Announces He Ruptured Achilles Tendon, Underwent Surgery

By Jon Williams and NBC Sports Bay Area

Published 6 minutes ago

    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
    Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after sustaining an injury during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

    The Warriors' worst fears came true Wednesday afternoon.

    Kevin Durant announced on his Instagram he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and underwent successful surgery.

    KD was injured early in the second quarter of the Warriors' eventual 106-105 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors. Durant caught the ball on the right wing and his right leg buckled to the ground when he tried to dribble past Raptors big man Serge Ibaka.

    Durant was playing in his first game since May 8, when he suffered a calf strain in the Warriors' second-round series against the Houston Rockets. Durant missed 32 days -- including 9 games -- but fought back to return to play in Game 5 with the Warriors facing a three-games-to-one deficit despite reportedly "not being close to 100 percent."

     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

    A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

    Durant looked brilliant in his 12 minutes on the court, pouring in 11 points and helping set the tone for Golden State in a must-win game. But clearly, his body wasn't quite ready.

    The minute KD's injury happened, the Dubs knew they would have to fight back and win their third straight championship without the help of their star forward. But now they know that Durant likely won't play at all in the 2019-20 season, either.

