BART is experiencing a major delay Thursday morning on the Fremont and Warm Springs lines in all directions, according to BART officials. Mike Inouye and Bob Redell reports.

BART service in the East Bay is returning to full strength Thursday morning after a derailed maintenance vehicle prompted lengthy delays, according to the transit agency.

The maintenance truck derailed around 3:20 a.m. while it was performing track inspections and damaged portions of the third rail in the process, forcing crews to perform emergency repairs, according to BART spokesperson Alicia Trost.

Trains were forced to single track between the Union City and South Hayward stations while repair crews worked at the scene of the derailment, Trost said.

Crews wrapped up repair work around 8:30 a.m., according to BART. The transit agency announced just before 9 a.m. that East Bay service was recovering.

Major BART Delay on Fremont, Warm Springs Lines Due to Derailed Maintenance Vehicle

Delays ranged anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes during the peak of the problem, according to Trost.

No injuries were reported, BART officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.