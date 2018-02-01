East Bay BART Service Recovering After Derailed Maintenance Truck Triggers Delays - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

East Bay BART Service Recovering After Derailed Maintenance Truck Triggers Delays

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 5:03 AM PST on Feb 1, 2018 | Updated at 7:05 AM PST on Feb 1, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Major BART Delay on Fremont, Warm Springs Lines Due to Derailed Maintenance Vehicle

    BART is experiencing a major delay Thursday morning on the Fremont and Warm Springs lines in all directions, according to BART officials. Mike Inouye and Bob Redell reports.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

    BART service in the East Bay is returning to full strength Thursday morning after a derailed maintenance vehicle prompted lengthy delays, according to the transit agency.

    The maintenance truck derailed around 3:20 a.m. while it was performing track inspections and damaged portions of the third rail in the process, forcing crews to perform emergency repairs, according to BART spokesperson Alicia Trost.

    Trains were forced to single track between the Union City and South Hayward stations while repair crews worked at the scene of the derailment, Trost said.

    Crews wrapped up repair work around 8:30 a.m., according to BART. The transit agency announced just before 9 a.m. that East Bay service was recovering. 

    Major BART Delay on Fremont, Warm Springs Lines Due to Derailed Maintenance Vehicle

    [BAY ML 5A REDELL] Major BART Delay on Fremont, Warm Springs Lines Due to Derailed Maintenance Vehicle

    BART is experiencing a major delay Thursday morning on the Fremont and Warm Springs lines in all directions, according to BART officials. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

    Delays ranged anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes during the peak of the problem, according to Trost.

    No injuries were reported, BART officials said.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices