Man in Center of Viral BBQ Video Might Join Parks and Rec Advisory Commission

City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan is recommending the man at the center of the Oakland BBQ video, Kenzie Smith, for an open seat on the Parks and Rec Advisory Commission, which helps craft park rules.

Smith was using charcoal grill at Lake Merritt in Oakland when an unidentified woman called 911 to report him. The incident was all caught on camera and the video went viral, gaining over two million views.

"He’s very committed to making sure that this troubling incident can lead to positive outcomes and therefore he wanted to see about serving on the parks commission," Kaplan said.

The city council will ultimately decide whether or not Smith joins the commission.

