Motorist crashes into CHP officer on motorcycle on I-80 in Richmond. (Nov. 21, 2017)

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured early Tuesday when a car crashed into his motorcycle on westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond, according to a CHP log.

The driver was trying to merge into another lane and instead side swiped the officer just west of the Solano Avenue on-ramp. The officer sustained minor injuries and was lying in the No. 2 lane, the log indicated.

All lanes were blocked, but quickly reopened. Residual delays are expected in the area.

