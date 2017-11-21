Driver Side Swipes and Injures CHP Officer on Motorcycle, Blocking Lanes of Westbound I-80 in Richmond - NBC Bay Area
Driver Side Swipes and Injures CHP Officer on Motorcycle, Blocking Lanes of Westbound I-80 in Richmond

    Driver Side Swipes and Injures CHP Officer on Motorcycle, Blocking Lanes of Westbound I-80 in Richmond
    NBC Bay Area
    Motorist crashes into CHP officer on motorcycle on I-80 in Richmond. (Nov. 21, 2017)

    A California Highway Patrol officer was injured early Tuesday when a car crashed into his motorcycle on westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond, according to a CHP log.

    The driver was trying to merge into another lane and instead side swiped the officer just west of the Solano Avenue on-ramp. The officer sustained minor injuries and was lying in the No. 2 lane, the log indicated.

    All lanes were blocked, but quickly reopened. Residual delays are expected in the area.

