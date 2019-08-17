NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Team Up to Clear the Shelters

If you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to a local animal shelter to adopt during Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17 when hundreds of shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive. (Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019)

Find Your Perfect Pet During Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up to Clear the Shelters. It's our annual push to find hundreds of animals their forever homes.

We kicked off the nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday.

Dozens of shelters in the Bay Area are participating in the drive, with many waiving adoption fees or offering discounts during our campaign.

In Berkeley, the annual Bark (and Meow) Around the Block event joined NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for the area's biggest adopt-a-thon and street fair of the year.

This year marked our fifth annual animal adoption drive. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues registered to participate in the campaign.

As of Saturday morning, 59,299 animals have found their fur-ever homes.

Check out some highlights below.