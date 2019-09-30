Niners cornerbackJason Verrett (No. 27) is now "nicked up," says GM John Lynch, and may not be able to play in the team's next game against the Browns on Oct. 7. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

With Ahkello Witherspoon injured, the 49ers apparently are looking for a little help at cornerback this week.

The 3-0 49ers – coming off a bye week – will return to action Monday, Oct. 7, vs. the Cleveland Browns with a thin cornerback corps. First, Witherspoon was hurt, then backup Jason Verrett suffered an injury in the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

General manager John Lynch said in an interview on KNBR Friday that Verrett is “a little nicked up” and his status is uncertain for the game against the Browns.

Among the free-agent cornerbacks being considered for a workout to join the team this week are ex-Raider David Amerson, ex-49er Dontae Johnson and Coty Sensabaugh, reported Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Emmanuel Moseley was the primary replacement for Witherspoon, but Verrett also assisted. Moseley is the likely starter against the Browns alongside veteran Richard Sherman.

Witherspoon, who was playing at a high level, is predicted to be out for about a month after suffering a foot sprain against Pittsburgh.

Verrett, signed this offseason, was coming back from a series of injuries with the Chargers, but had played well when healthy during his time with that team.

The 49ers-Browns game on Oct. 7 is set for kickoff at 5:15 p.m.