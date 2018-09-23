Niners' Season May Be Gone With Garoppolo Injury

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass to Matt Breida early in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Garoppolo later suffered what may be a season-ending knee injury. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The 49ers lost a game in Kansas City Sunday but, more importantly, they may have lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of this season.

Late in the game, Garoppolo scrambled to pick up yards in trying to keep a late-game drive alive in what would be a 38-27 loss to the Chiefs. He went down hard on the sideline and had to be carted from the field.

Later, the 49ers talked as if Garoppolo may have suffered a very serious injury to his left knee.

Said head coach Kyle Shanahan: “With Jimmy, we’re fearing ACL. We’ll find out tomorrow. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet. I feel for him.” Added Shanahan: “It doesn’t look good.”

With Garoppolo, the 49ers had been billed before the season began as a contender for the NFC West and a spot in the playoffs. Without him, it will be up to second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard to step in and step up.

Before he was injured, Garoppolo was on a second-half roll, helping his team climb out of a 35-7 hole.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to 17 consecutive points to make it a game in the fourth quarter when he was hurt while scrambling for 13 yards on a third-and-goal play on the Chiefs’ 20-yard line. On the very next play, Beathard entered to throw what appeared to be a TD pass to tight end George Kittle, but it was nullified by an offensive pass interference call on fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and the 49ers had to settle for a field goal. The Chiefs then were able to run out the clock to pick up their third straight win, while the 49ers drop to 1-2.

Garoppolo finished 20-of-30 for 251 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

But, those were likely his final passes thrown for 2018. Shanahan said Garoppolo will have an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but it doesn’t look good.

The 49ers will resume action next Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m.