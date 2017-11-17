A dump truck overturned on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco, fatally pinning the driver underneath the vehicle on Friday afternoon. Jean Elle reports. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A dump truck overturned on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco, fatally pinning the driver underneath the vehicle on Friday afternoon.

According to CHP, the driver was unconscious when taken out of the vehicle and still had a pulse but died soon after.

A Muni bus on the scene suffered minor damage, CHP officials said. Five people on board the bus were injured, four of which were treated and released at the scene and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The truck overturned near the off-ramp exit of Cesar Chavez Street and blocked three right lanes. Officials said the lanes affected by the crash will remain closed for approximately two hours.

Video Death Toll in NorCal Shooting Spree Rises to Five

According to CHP San Francisco's twitter, commuters can expect major delays.

No other details were immediately available.



