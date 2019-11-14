Popular SF Cafe Being Evicted After 23 Years in North Beach

Caffe Sapore in San Francisco's North Beach is being forced out after 23 years. (Nov. 14, 2019)

After 23 years in business, the owner of a popular San Francisco cafe says he’s being evicted.

Dozens of supporters rallied outside Caffe Sapore on Lombard Street in the city's North Beach neighborhood, hoping to save it. Supervisor Aaron Peskin and state Sen. Scott Weiner also showed up to lend their support.

The cafe's owner said he's frustrated that his restaurant is now one of the many small businesses being forced out of the area. He also said the landlord didn't give a specific reason for the eviction.

"It's happening everywhere," he said.

A broker who works with the landlord said the lease extension included a right to terminate.

The cafe owner says he is expected to be out by the end of the year.