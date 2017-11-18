Remains of World War II Marine Returned to Gilroy Family

After 74 years, the remains of World War II Marine cook, Frank Masoni, have been returned to a family in Gilroy. Ian Cull reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

The remains of a World War II Marine who was killed in the South Pacific arrived at San Jose International Airport Friday to be returned to his family in Gilroy.

The Masoni famiy of Gilroy have waited since 1943 for the moment Frank Masoni would return home.

Frank Masoni was a Marine cook int he South Pacific but was sent into action and killed int he battle of Tarawa. His family thought his body was never recovered until the military conducted a DNA test matching it to an unknown Marine buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu; turned out, it was Frank.

"A moment that my dad never believed would ever happen in his lifetime," said Frank Masoni's niece, Lanna Sandoval.

On Friday, with full military honors, Frank's caskets was guided by the patriot motorcycle club as firefighters from San Jose to Gilroy manned every overpass to salute the fallen Marine.

"It's nice to know our missing veterans are still being looked for and found and returned to their families," said Mike Cabael from the patriots motorcylce club.