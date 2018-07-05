San Francisco Police Conducting DUI Checkpoint Friday Night

San Francisco police will set up a DUI checkpoint Friday evening at an undisclosed location in the city starting at 7 p.m. and running though 3 a.m. Saturday. (July 5, 2018)

San Francisco police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Friday starting at 7 p.m. at an undisclosed location, according to a department release Thursday.

The checkpoint will run until 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will be delaying motorists only momentarily, police said. Specially trained officers will be available, when possible to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized sobriety checkpoints and DUI patrols are conducted routinely, police said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective results of any of DUI enforcement, police said.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, police said.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time and expenses that could exceed $10,000, police said.