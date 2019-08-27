San Francisco Police Hold Active Shooter Training - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Hold Active Shooter Training

By Jean Elle

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    “The three options are run, hide and fight,” said Carlos Benevides, one of the San Francisco police officers leading an active shooter training for the public on Aug. 26, 2019.

    San Francisco’s Mission Police Station hosted a training for the public on Monday night to teach people how to best react if they find themselves facing an active shooter.

    “The three options are run, hide and fight,” said Carlos Benevides, one of the police officers teaching the training.

    The captain of the Mission Station said he organized the training because he knows people are concerned. Many of the people present said they’ve never had an active shooter training before. Police have suggested that people request a training at their places of work. 

