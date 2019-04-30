Drivers spinning donuts during sideshows in San Jose aren't the only ones who could face legal trouble. Spectators watching from the sidelines could also soon face consequences. Kris Sanchez reports.

Drivers caught spinning donuts during sideshows in San Jose aren't the only ones who could face legal trouble. Spectators watching from the sidelines could also soon face consequences.

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that would make watching a sideshow a crime.

The proposed change would make watching a sideshow a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

San Jose's plan marks the latest strategy used by a law enforcement agency or Bay Area city as officials strive to crack down on sideshows that continuously pop up across the region.

The California Highway Patrol already writes tickets to spectators and drivers. Oakland police have recently been ramping up sideshow enforcement, increasing staffing to deal with the sideshow crowds that sometimes soar above 1,000 people. Contra Costa County Public Works has added bumps to the roadway at one intersection in hopes of preventing sideshows.