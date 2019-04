San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Blossom Hill Road and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.