The second inmate who escaped from a courthouse in Palo Alto earlier this month was arrested in San Leandro on Sunday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.

John Bivins was taken into custody by the United States Marshals nearly three weeks after he and Tramel McClough, who was captured last week, bolted from court in a brazen escape that included getaway vehicles.

Further details regarding Bivins' capture and arrest were not immediately available.

McClough, 46, was arrested last Tuesday in Stockton following a chase and shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers, but Bivins managed to escape.

At about 5:15 p.m., CHP units attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 south of Eight Mile Road. A short chase ensued onto southbound Trinity Parkway, where McClough exited, ran into a Walmart store and was later apprehended, the CHP said.

The passenger, Bivins, fled in the vehicle on southbound Trinity Parkway, where an officer fired shots just south of McAuliffe Road, the CHP said.

Bivins continued to flee in the vehicle on northbound Trinity Parkway.

Earlier this month, Bivins and McClough, who were being held without bail after robbing a Verizon store, were leaving a courtroom when they made a beeline for the exit, hopped in a getaway car, drove a few blocks and jumped into a van before fleeing the area, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.

