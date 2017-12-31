Sharks Demolished in Dallas to Close Out 2017

Martin Jones and the Sharks were beaten badly by the Stars on New Year's Eve. (Dec. 31, 2017)

Logan Couture returned from a concussion, but that was just about the only positive for the San Jose Sharks in a 6-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on New Year's Eve.

Martin Jones allowed four goals on 24 shots, and Aaron Dell replaced him in net after 40 minutes. San Jose failed to score on the power play, ending their season-long streak at nine games. The Sharks have now allowed five or more goals in three of their last four trips to Dallas, and are 0-4 over that span.

The Stars won for the fourth time in their last five games. John Klingberg, Tyler Pitlick, Stephen Johns, Tyler Seguin, and Devin Shore scored for Dallas.

The Sharks next head north of their border to continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.