The Silicon Valley Community Foundation and NBC Bay Area/KNTV will host “Decision 2018: The Race for Governor,” a debate among candidates running for California governor, on May 8. The debate will be moderated by Chuck Todd, NBC News’ Political Director and Moderator of “Meet the Press.”

The debate is scheduled to take place at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It will be televised live on KNTV NBC Bay Area (Comcast channel 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11), KSTS Telemundo 48 (Comcast channel 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48), and broadcast live on KQED radio (FM channel 88.5).

SVCF and NBC Bay Area will announce participating candidates and panel moderators by the end of April.



“Across this great state, many people are grappling with staggering housing costs, with lack of access to high-quality early education for their young children, and much more. As a community foundation, SVCF wants to ensure that Californians get to hear straight from the candidates about their approaches to improving lives and keeping our economy strong,” said Emmett D. Carson, Ph.D., CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

The debate will focus on a myriad of issues impacting Californians, including housing, transportation, the environment, education, and issues affecting children. The first 30 minutes will focus exclusively on issues facing Northern California, followed by an hour of discussion on issues facing the whole state.

“The people of California have always been the catalysts for change not just here in the state, but across the nation. That’s why the choice for governor is so important,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 share a core mission with SVCF to help empower the people of the Bay Area through information and resources. This debate is a critical part of that mission.”

Candidates will be invited to participate in the debate based on objective criteria, including the results of independent statewide polls that will be conducted from March 9 to April 16 by the Public Policy Institute of California, University of Southern California Dornsife and Los Angeles Times, University of California at Berkeley and Institute for Governmental Studies, and SVCF’s own independent poll (which will be conducted by a nonpartisan team).

In addition to airing live on KNTV, KSTS and KQED radio, the debate will be offered for live broadcast on television and radio throughout California by stations affiliated with NBC, Telemundo and NPR.

To join the conversation online about the debate as it approaches, use #CAGovDebate on Twitter, and follow @nbcbayarea and @siliconvalleycf.