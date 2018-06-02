He left his heart in San Francisco and he rappelled down The Fairmont Hotel to get it back.

The 18-time Grammy Awards winner Tony Bennett slid down a rope on the side of the hotel in San Francisco Saturday afternoon to accept the honor of a street name after him.

While it appeared to have been a stuntman and not the 91-year-old singer himself, the spectacle surely did received cheers from the people on the streets.

"Tony Bennett Way" celebrations closed down the block outside the hotel with music blasting, including Bennett's greatest hits "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", street performers dancing and even a giant statue of Bennett was present.

Bennett first recorded the love song about the city in 1962. "That song helped make me a world citizen. It allowed me to live, work and sing in any city on the globe. It changed my whole life," Bennett once said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Former Mayor Willie L. Brown were in attendance.