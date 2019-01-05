A powerful storm rolled through the Bay Area Saturday which caused traffic accidents and flight delays. Thom Jensen reports.

Storm Causes Havoc in the Bay Area

A powerful storm rolled through the Bay Area Saturday which caused traffic accidents and flight delays.

A driver on northbound Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City lost control of his car causing him to hit construction equipment and crash through a guardrail, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown, officials said.

“That’s why we advise drivers to slow down, especially in inclement weather like this,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Mercelo Garcia.

The windy conditions also affected parts of San Francisco where high tides flooded The Embarcadero Saturday morning which caused to the temporary closure of Pier 14.

Heavy winds also led to more than 80 canceled flights and 500 delays at the San Francisco International Airport.

“We didn’t think it would be this bad,” said Abdul Rasul an Alaska passenger. “Hopefully we won’t miss the flight.”

In Sonoma County, saturated soils and strong caused a tree to crash into a home, and though scary, everyone inside got out uninjured.

With more heavy rain coming Sunday, emergency crews are bracing for what could be another busy day.