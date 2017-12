A surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark Saturday near the mouth of Drakes Estero, an estuary off the Coast of Marin County.

Surfer Bit on Foot by Shark in Point Reyes: Officials

As of 3:48 p.m., National Park Service officials were telling people that the water in the area is off limits until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.