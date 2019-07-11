A 47-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested on felony hit-and-run and DUI charges after he allegedly struck a toddler near the Coddingtown Mall and then fled the scene Thursday afternoon, police said.

Hector Cabrales Larios was located in the 1500 block of Range Avenue after an accident investigator with the Santa Rosa Police Department recognized his van’s description from a previous hit-and-run which occurred in the same area about a week prior to Thursday’s incident, authorities said.

Larios, who has four prior DUI convictions, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision with the child.

The female child, who witnesses said looked to be about 2 years of age, is expected to recover. Witnesses, many of whom called 911 to report the incident, told police that it appeared the child ran into the street suddenly before Larios struck her.