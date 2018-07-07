Vegetation Fire in Pittsburg Prompts Shelter in Place

File image.

The Contra Costa Fire Department is on the scene of a vegetation fire in Pittsburg that’s prompted a shelter in place due to hazardous materials in the area.

Fire crews received reports of a dry grass area on fire around 4:30 p.m. on East 3rd and Harbor Streets, an area previously known as a hazmat site.

CCFD prompted a shelter in place for Commercial sites Dow Chemicals Co. and USS-POSCO Industries, which are near the site, fire officials said.

No structures are threatened and no additional information was immediately available.