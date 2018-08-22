South Bay Fire Dept. Accuses Verizon of Throttling Service

Verizon allegedly throttled the internet connection of an emergency vehicle as firefighters fought the Mendocino Complex Fire, the largest wildfire ever recorded in California history, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department chief. Bob Redell reports.

Verizon allegedly throttled the internet connection of an emergency vehicle as firefighters fought the Mendocino Complex Fire, the largest wildfire ever recorded in California history, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department chief.

"This throttling has had a significant impact on our ability to provide emergency services," Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Anthony Bowden wrote in his declaration. "Verizon imposed these limitations despite being informed that throttling was actively impeding County Fire’s ability to provide crisis-response and essential emergency services."

In a brief filed earlier this week in federal court, the chief alleges that Verizon slowed his department's data plan down to one-two hundredth of the normal speed, making it nearly impossible for firefighters battling the Mendocino Complex to communicate using platforms such as Google Docs, which they rely on to provide each other with live updates during the fight against the fire.

Even though the fire department has unlimited data, Verizon reportedly slowed the speeds once the firefighters went over a certain amount. Bowden provided emails that show Verizon offered to restore normal data service if the department would agree to a $99 per month plan, which is three times the amount of its current plan.

In a statement, Verizon admits it made a mistake in its communication with the fire department.

"Regardless of the plan emergency responders choose, we have a practice to remove data speed restrictions when contacted in emergency situations ... In this situation, we should have lifted the speed restriction when our customer reached out to us. This was a customer support mistake. We are reviewing the situation and will fix any issues going forward," the statement read.

The County of Santa Clara, along with 22 states and the California Public Utilities Commission, filed its brief Monday supporting net neutrality in the ongoing litigation to protect an open internet.

Verizon stated that "this situation has nothing to do with net neutrality or the current proceeding in court."

On the other hand, Santa Clara County Counsel James R. Williams stated, "Verizon’s throttling has everything to do with net neutrality — it shows that the ISPs will act in their economic interests, even at the expense of public safety. That is exactly what the Trump Administration’s repeal of Net Neutrality allows and encourages."

