Warriors to Celebrate Milestone in Chase Center Construction

The Golden State Warriors will celebrate a milestone in the construction of the Chase Center, their new home in San Francisco, Friday.

The back-to-back championships will be joined by the Mortenson l Clark joint venture team, who is building the arena, and more than 1,200 construction workers as they celebrate the completion of the steel erection of the venue.

The Warrior’s president, project director and the chief operating officer will all speak at the topping out ceremony before signing the final beam that will be lifted into place at the end of the celebration.