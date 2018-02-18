After weeks with spring-like temperatures, the Bay Area will once again get a taste of winter when cold temperatures arrive Sunday.

Brave yourselves, Bay Area residents. Winter is returning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Monday night through Tuesday morning across much of the region.

Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the lower 30s and 20s in some spots, according to the NWS.

Tuesday's morning low temperature in San Francisco will only be 38 degrees, according to weather officials. Santa Rosa (27 degrees), Livermore (30 degrees), San Jose (31 degrees), Concord (31 degrees), Santa Cruz (32 degrees) and San Rafael (34 degrees) will be a few ticks colder.

Wind chills could make matters even worse. Santa Rosa and Fairfield could dip to 21 degrees, according to weather officials. Livermore won't be much warmer at 22 degrees. San Jose could check in as low as 25 degrees with the wind factor while San Francisco could be just one degree above freezing.

Officials are reminding folks to keep an eye on the elderly, animals and plants that are sensitive to the cold.