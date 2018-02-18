Winter Returns: Freeze Warning to Take Effect Across Much of the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Winter Returns: Freeze Warning to Take Effect Across Much of the Bay Area

By Brendan Weber

Published 24 minutes ago

3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Vianey's Forecast: Chilly Temps Arrive

    After weeks with spring-like temperatures, the Bay Area will once again get a taste of winter when cold temperatures arrive Sunday.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Brave yourselves, Bay Area residents. Winter is returning.

    The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Monday night through Tuesday morning across much of the region.

    Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the lower 30s and 20s in some spots, according to the NWS.

    Tuesday's morning low temperature in San Francisco will only be 38 degrees, according to weather officials. Santa Rosa (27 degrees), Livermore (30 degrees), San Jose (31 degrees), Concord (31 degrees), Santa Cruz (32 degrees) and San Rafael (34 degrees) will be a few ticks colder.

    Wind chills could make matters even worse. Santa Rosa and Fairfield could dip to 21 degrees, according to weather officials. Livermore won't be much warmer at 22 degrees. San Jose could check in as low as 25 degrees with the wind factor while San Francisco could be just one degree above freezing.

    Officials are reminding folks to keep an eye on the elderly, animals and plants that are sensitive to the cold.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Ligety Does Not Defend Gold, Finishes 15th in Giant Slalom
    > Marcel Hirscher Wins 2nd Gold Medal in Giant Slalom
    > USA's Goepper Earns 2nd Olympic Medal in Freeski Slopestyle
    > Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Is Brilliant, Bemusing
    > Shib Sibs Comfortable on Pyeongchang Ice
    Viral Moments:
    > Are US Athletes Cursed by Korea's Unlucky Number 4?
    > Sally Field Plays Matchmaker for Son and Adam Rippon
    > Mexican Skier Finishes Last, Embodies the Olympic Spirit
    > 'This Is Us' Cast Has a Message for US Women's Hockey Team
    > Funny Faces of Figure Skating
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    ‘The Beasom 10': Top 10 Photos From PyeongChang’s Fire Fest
    > Alpine Skier Crashes and Slides Across Finish Line
    > Vincent Zhou Lands First Ever Quad Lutz
    Incredible Slow Motion of Fire Fest in Pyeongchang
    > Skeleton Racers Dazzle With Their Custom Helmets
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices