Alameda County Sheriff's cadet David Nguyen, who was killed in a freeway shooting earlier this month, will be laid to rest Monday in Livermore.

Nguyen, 28, was driving home after cadet training on the afternoon of Jan. 4 when he was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sheriff Greg Ahern, during an interview with NBC Bay Area early Monday, remembered Nguyen as a recruit any law enforcement agency would be pleased to have.

Watch the full interview in the video above.