Alameda County Superior Court to Reinstate Mask Mandate

By Bay City News

Alameda County Superior Court
Alameda County Superior Court officials on Friday announced they are reinstating a mandatory mask requirement for anyone entering a county court facility, regardless of their vaccination status.

The announcement comes the same day that several Bay Area county public health departments advised that people resume wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases lately.

The public health officials said the recommendation, which stopped short of a mandate in all indoor public spaces throughout the counties, is meant to help protect unvaccinated residents who are much more likely to contract the virus and be hospitalized.

The announcement Friday by Alameda County Superior Court said court officials would continue to monitor guidance from the county Public Health Department and update its policies when appropriate.

