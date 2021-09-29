Alaska Airlines Unveils Giants-Themed Jet, Lounge at SFO

San Francisco Giants great Barry Bonds was on hand Wednesday as Alaska Airlines unveiled a Giants-themed plane in the run-up to the club's first postseason appearance in five years.

The airline also opened a themed lounge and children's play area at San Francisco International Airport and donated $100,000 to the Willie Mays Scholarship Fund.

The newly fashioned jet was set to make its first flight to Seattle and will remain in the airline's network of planes for the duration of the Giants postseason run, officials said.

Alaska recently announced that fans who wear Giants' gear will be allowed to board early for all flights departing from SFO during the team’s playoff run.