Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2021

Fall has returned, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled a number of activities last year. But many locations will still have COVID-19 protocols in place, including proof of vaccination, indoor mask mandates and negative COVID-19 tests. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!

Berkeley: Halloween Family Parade

Address: Delaware at Fourth Street

Time and Date: Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: fourthstreet.com

While the City of Berkeley still can't celebrate their usual trick-or-treat event due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are having a parade on Halloween.

City organizers will be handing out goodie bags (one per costumed child) that will include treats, small toys, stickers and more.

Pleasanton: Pirates of Emerson Haunted Theme Park

Address: Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 31.

Website: piratesofemerson.com

Located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, the annual Halloween haunted park has returned as a walk-through for the public to enjoy.

The event will have COVID-19 restrictions to accommodate social distancing and limiting capacity.

This event will feature five haunted attractions for people to scream their heads off!

Santa Clara: Great America's Halloween Haunt

Address: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 31.

Website: cagreatamerica.com

Great America's annual Halloween Haunt event returns after it was closed due to COVID-19 last year.

The event will feature scare mazes, spooky entertainment shows and frightening themed zones.

🧟 FEAR BEGINS SEPT 24 🧟



California's Great America is proud to announce this year's Halloween Haunt! From Monsters at every turn to spooky shows. Haunt is back with a vengeance!



Purchase your tickets at https://t.co/nvxPgkw8Iy

(Season Pass Reservation Required) pic.twitter.com/KF3vLTLZHQ — California's Great America (@CAGreatAmerica) September 17, 2021

Santa Clara: Great America's The Great Pumpkin Fest

Address: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Dates: Select days through Oct. 31.

Website: cagreatamerica.com

Is Great America's Halloween Haunt too scary for some family members? The theme park also offers a family-friendly version of their Halloween event during the day.

The Great Pumpkin Fest features a hay maze, decorating mini-pumpkins and treat-or-treating for children 12 and under.

San Jose: All Hallows' Eve at Winchester Mystery House

Address: 525 S. Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 31

Website: winchestermysteryhouse.com

The famous Winchester Mystery House is introducing their new season event called "All Hallows' Eve.

The event will feature the Lost In The House Tour, what organizers call "an indoor theatrical paranormal investigative adventure."

There's also a family-friendly Jack O’ Lantern Trail.

Teamwork makes the scream work 😏All Hallows' Eve events at the Winchester Mystery House are back this Thursday! Order your tickets today and come get Lost in the House with us...



🎟 https://t.co/ZY3Y2LHYEY pic.twitter.com/YNE4jzPFcj — Winchester Mystery House (@WinchesterHouse) September 27, 2021

San Leandro: Fear Overload Scream Park

Address: 15555 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA (Bayfair Center)

Dates: Select Nights Through Nov. 6

Website: fearoverload.com

Organizers of this San Leandro attraction call it "The Bay's scariest and most elaborate haunted house event."

This Halloween attraction offers two walk-throughs that will be filled with scares and the return of their trained actors.

For the first time, they will offer a behind-the-scenes tour of the attraction itself on Halloween afternoon. You can read those full details here.

Vallejo: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's Fright Fest

Address: 1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 31

Website: sixflags.com/discoverykingdom

Six Flags annual Halloween event returns after COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event last year.

The event will feature haunted attractions, scare zones, entertainment shows and Halloween themed rides.

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.