Washburn Fire

Bay Area Fire Meteorologist Covers Washburn Fire Near Yosemite

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Specially trained fire weather meteorologists with the National Weather Service are in high demand now as wildfire activity increases.

This includes the Washburn Fire burning just south of Yosemite, which was recently assigned to Bay Area Incident Meteorologist Matt Mehle to provide daily weather briefings and fire weather forecasts.

Meteorologist Rob Mayeda had a chance to speak with Mehle before he was deployed to the Washburn Fire on the critical role incident meteorologists provide on wildfires and how climate change is changing the way wildfires behave and fire seasons themselves.

Full story in video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Take a look at the tools for the fire weather forecasting trade that incident meteorologists take with them on wildfire deployments.

Washburn Fire 22 hours ago

Yosemite Wildfire Threatens Sequoias Grown Since Late 1800s

Washburn Fire Jul 8

Yosemite Wildfire is Latest Threat to Giant Sequoia Trees

This article tagged under:

Washburn Firecalifornia wildfiresYosemite National Park
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us