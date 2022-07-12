Bay Area Fire Meteorologist Covers Washburn Fire Near Yosemite

Specially trained fire weather meteorologists with the National Weather Service are in high demand now as wildfire activity increases.

This includes the Washburn Fire burning just south of Yosemite, which was recently assigned to Bay Area Incident Meteorologist Matt Mehle to provide daily weather briefings and fire weather forecasts.

Meteorologist Rob Mayeda had a chance to speak with Mehle before he was deployed to the Washburn Fire on the critical role incident meteorologists provide on wildfires and how climate change is changing the way wildfires behave and fire seasons themselves.

Full story in video above.

Take a look at the tools for the fire weather forecasting trade that incident meteorologists take with them on wildfire deployments.