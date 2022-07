The Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park is closed until further notice as firefighters battle a fire burning in the area, the park said Thursday.

The Washburn Fire has burned an estimated 60 to 70 acres near the lower portion of the grove, according to the park.

Firefighters are attacking the blaze from the ground and from the air.

All other areas of the park remain open.

