RAIN

Rain on the Way Saturday Night Into Sunday

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s and west winds will be 5 to 15 mph, according to forecasters.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers and lows will be in the lower 50s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

There will be a possibility of showers Sunday morning and showers will be likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

South winds will be 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

RAINweatherweather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us