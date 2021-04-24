Rain on the Way Saturday Night Into Sunday

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s and west winds will be 5 to 15 mph, according to forecasters.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers and lows will be in the lower 50s.

There will be a possibility of showers Sunday morning and showers will be likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

I don't want to jinx it but Sunday has the first decent chance of rain we've seen in a long time! Not one but two lows and a dip in the jet stream may bring some much needed rain. Check in on Today in the Bay for the update. pic.twitter.com/L4OOUT6uoO — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) April 20, 2021

South winds will be 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

