Bay Area Residents, Small Businesses Await Next Round of Stimulus Money

After debates, delays and political wrangling, there is finally more stimulus money on the way for individuals and small businesses.

Individuals making less than $75,000 a year will get $600 in their bank account. Couples earning less than $150,000 will get $1,200. Small businesses, which have been hit extremely hard during the pandemic, can apply for loans from a new pot of $285 billion.

"We will be applying for that and hoping for the very best," Mistie Cohen, president of Oren's Hummus in San Francisco said.

As for the individual stimulus checks, some said $600 is too small to make a difference in the Bay Area. They hope efforts to raise that amount to $2,000 are successful.

"I'm not really sure what $600 could be used for nowadays," Belal Kaddoura of San Carlos said. "That's like gas money for a month or two. It's not really much. I don't think it'll go very far to help people."

San Jose State University business professor Robert Chapman Wood said this latest round of stimulus money is likely a stopgap.

"Just as the stimulus program in the spring was what was needed and not a fix," he said.

As far as when people can expect their stimulus money, the treasury department said they are likely to start direct depositing checks in about two weeks.

Delivery of paper checks could take a little longer this time around.