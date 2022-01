A crash on the Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island early Thursday blocked multiple westbound lanes for about an hour, causing delays into San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 5:20 a.m. for lanes 3, 4 and 5 blocked on westbound Interstate 80 going into San Francisco.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The crash initially appeared to involve two vehicles, but no other details were immediately available.

All lanes reopened at about 6:15 a.m., but residual delays were expected.