Burnt Bird? Never Fear, Turkey Insurance is Here

Not everyone cooks the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving. But this year, if you commit a fowl, er foul, while roasting the bird, you can submit an insurance claim.

That's right, turkey-cooking novices: Buy from Whole Foods Market this year, and you could be eligible for the store's Turkey Protection Plan, meaning if the bird is burnt, you can get a pass in the form of a $35 Whole Foods gift card.

The program, also sponsored by Progressive, covers turkeys bought Nov. 11 through Nov. 22, whether the insured turkeys are purchased in-store or delivered.

Visit turkeyprotectionplan.com between Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 to submit your turkey cooking fail. You’ll need your Whole Foods Market receipt, a picture of your turkey fail and a brief explanation of what went wrong.

Upon approval, customers will receive the $35 Whole Foods gift card and are free to spend it on whatever they wish (limited to first 1,000 claims).

By the way, judging what is and isn't a covered turkey fail is at the sole discretion of Whole Foods Market.