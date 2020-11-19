Thanksgiving

Burnt Bird? Never Fear, Turkey Insurance is Here

Whole Foods and Progressive launch Turkey Protection Plan for Thanksgiving mishaps

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Not everyone cooks the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving. But this year, if you commit a fowl, er foul, while roasting the bird, you can submit an insurance claim.

That's right, turkey-cooking novices: Buy from Whole Foods Market this year, and you could be eligible for the store's Turkey Protection Plan, meaning if the bird is burnt, you can get a pass in the form of a $35 Whole Foods gift card.

The program, also sponsored by Progressive, covers turkeys bought Nov. 11 through Nov. 22, whether the insured turkeys are purchased in-store or delivered.

Visit turkeyprotectionplan.com between Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 to submit your turkey cooking fail. You’ll need your Whole Foods Market receipt, a picture of your turkey fail and a brief explanation of what went wrong.

Upon approval, customers will receive the $35 Whole Foods gift card and are free to spend it on whatever they wish (limited to first 1,000 claims).

By the way, judging what is and isn't a covered turkey fail is at the sole discretion of Whole Foods Market.

