California leaders consider OK'ing cameras to ticket speeding motorists

Starting next year, motorists in the Bay Area's three largest cities may not need to see a police officer to end up with a speeding ticket.

If Assembly Bill 645 passes, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose would be allowed to install automated cameras to catch speeders going at least 11 miles an hour over the limit and have police send tickets by mail.

The first time a motorist is caught speeding would lead to a warning. After that, motorists could be ticketed, with fines starting at $50, but it would not go on their record.

In addition to the Bay Area's big cities, cameras would also be installed in a few other cities around the state.

Assemblymember Laura Friedman of Glendale has been working to pass the bill for four years.

"This is a tool that’s been effective in other states, proven to reduce collisions and deaths by as much as 70% in some cases," she said.

She said the bill only allows for the money collected to be used on the program or for traffic safety projects along dangerous roads.

For critics who argue about privacy, Friedman said the cameras would only take pictures, not video.

"Only the license plate is read," she said. "There’s no facial recognition technology allowed, and if a ticket is not given, all of those photos have to be deleted within three days. They can’t be used by law enforcement. They can’t be given to any other group."

The bill has passed through the assembly. It could be voted on by the state senate when they return in mid-August.