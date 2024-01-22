transportation

Caltrans invests $63 million in EV charging infrastructure across the state

By NBC Bay Area staff

Caltrans last week announced a $63 million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across California.

It's the latest investment in Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to phase out fossil fuel vehicles in the state and help meet California's climate goals.

Jimmy O'Dea, Caltrans deputy director of Transportation Electrification, on Monday discussed some of the details of the EV charging project.

