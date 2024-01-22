Caltrans invests $63 million in EV charging infrastructure across the state

Caltrans last week announced a $63 million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across California.

It's the latest investment in Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to phase out fossil fuel vehicles in the state and help meet California's climate goals.

Jimmy O'Dea, Caltrans deputy director of Transportation Electrification, on Monday discussed some of the details of the EV charging project.

Mike Inouye has the full report in the video above.