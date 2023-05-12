Chacho's Restaurant in Morgan Hill Receives Backlash for Drag Brunches

A South Bay restaurant is seeing backlash after its so-called drag brunches started to catch attention.

The owner of Chacho's in Morgan Hill said as the crowds have grown, the concerns have also started to come in.

"It's a great show. It's an amazing show," said Jorge Sanchez, owner of Chacho's restaurant. "It's for mature audiences. This is not something you bring your 4-year-old to."

The restaurant's phone has been ringing recently with more than just requests for reservations -- some are calling to complain about the shows. On the restaurant's Facebook page promoting Saturday's drag show, one woman wrote "hard pass."

Another poster called for a boycott of Chacho's. That person did not return several messages from NBC Bay Area asking for an on-camera comment.

Sanchez said he is also now hearing from fellow businesses.

"I know people are talking about us," Sanchez said. "I've been approached by other business owners to rethink our position on this. And we're doing what we think is the right thing."

Some of the businesses and residents NBC Bay Area approached Friday did not want to talk about the topic, but customers at the restaurant said the show is alright by them.

"Honestly I don't have an opinion about it," Chacho's customer George Quesada said. "Anybody can do what they want. That's honestly how I feel about it."

After seeing video of the drag brunch, the owner of Main Street Bagel across the street from Chacho's said they are OK with it as well.

"It's OK. It's good for me," said Kim Say, Main Street Bagel owner. "A lot of people come down here, come to my bagel store. Yeah, that's fine."

Meanwhile, Sanchez said the complaints will not stop the show from going on at Chacho's.