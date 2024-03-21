California likely to remain drought free for second straight year, NOAA says

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration has released its spring 2024 outlook, saying April, May and June may see above average temperatures, but Californians probably won't have to worry about another drought.

When it comes to rain, the NOAA says equal chances remain in California, and the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is projected to remain around normal.

The best news is the state most likely will remain drought free for a second straight year, the NOAA says.

Cinthia Pimentel has more in the video above, and the full report can be viewed on the NOAA website.