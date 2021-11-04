climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Sea Level Rise Causes ‘Ghost Forests'

By Kari Hall

The effects of warming temperatures, sea level rise and superstorms are taking their toll on our trees.

On the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, researchers have come up with the term "ghost forests" to describe the Cedar trees that have turned white due to saltwater intrusion.

Those coastal forests used to be lush and green and served as a critical ecosystem. But climate change has stripped the trees of their color and they eventually die off.

This is not just happening in the US. Brazil, Ukraine and Mozambique are dealing with the same problem. There’s now a major effort underway to replant those forests and build oyster reefs to slow down the erosion.

