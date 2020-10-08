Concord Man Dies While Fleeing Deputies

A 31-year-old Concord man died Wednesday night after jumping off a highway overpass while fleeing from Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Bay Point.

While working with the California Highway Patrol to locate the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, deputies noticed a Toyota Prius driving erratically and attempted to stop it near the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Weldon Lane, believing it may have been involved in the collision.

The vehicle fled the area and led deputies on a high-speed chase on state Highways 242 and 4 as well as Concord's surface streets.

The suspect and driver of the vehicle, Kentreal Irving, then fled on foot after striking a guardrail at Highway 242's interchange with westbound Highway 4.

While running on the overpass toward westbound Highway 4, Irving jumped off the overpass, according to the sheriff's office. Irving was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies and first responders rendered life-saving aid to him.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, sheriff's office and the CHP are now investigating the circumstances of Irving's death in accordance with the county's officer-involved fatal incident protocol.

People with information about Irving's death are advised to contact the sheriff's office at (925) 313-2600. Tips can be given anonymously by calling (866) 846-3592 or emailing tips@so.cccounty.us.