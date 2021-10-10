Contra Costa Co. Officials to Likely Declare COVID-19 Misinformation Its Own Health Crisis

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will likely officially declare misinformation concerning COVID-19 a public health crisis in itself.

The resolution says there's been more than 95,000 cases of COVID-19 countywide and 921 deaths as of Sept 25, 2021.

It also points out vaccine "misinformation has caused confusion and led to eligible people declining COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting health measures such as face coverings and physical distancing, and using unproven treatments."

The U.S. Surgeon General, on July 15, issued an advisory describing the "urgent threat" posed by the risk of false information about COVID-19 putting lives at risk and prolonging the pandemic.

The declaration, if approved, will commit the board to combatting misinformation and developing and supporting policies to promote evidence-based interventions, including vaccines and using face masks. The board would also discourage misinformation and give a platform to "culturally relevant medical experts and trusted messengers."

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors meets virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be found at contracosta.ca.gov.