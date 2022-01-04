COVID-19 Cases Among Stanford Students Spike Over Winter Break

Stanford University had 136 new positive COVID-19 cases among students during the week of Dec. 27 and currently has 146 students isolating in campus housing, according to the university dashboard.

Most of the students tested positive with rapid tests upon returning to campus over the weekend, the university said, and the others were on campus over the winter break and tested positive before the weekend.

Winter quarter classes began Monday at Stanford and were limited to online. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Jan. 18, after the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, the university said. Students will be asked to take a COVID-19 test before traveling back to campus.

As of Monday dating back 70 weeks, 514,000 student tests have been completed at Stanford, with 593 positive results, the university said. Over that same span, more than 326,000 tests were completed for faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholars, with 485 positive results.

The university said its caseload and positivity rates have increased but remain lower than overall trends in Santa Clara County and across the state, but it added that it anticipates the student case rate to continue climbing as more students return from the break and submit tests.