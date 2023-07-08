1 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on Highway 101 near Windsor: CHP

An automobile driver and her passenger were thrown from a vehicle that lost control and overturned on Highway 101 northwest of Windsor on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, police said.

The Toyota Camry was traveling south on U.S. 101 about midway between Healdsburg and Windsor when the driver lost control towards the center median, then overcorrected to the right and rolled, the CHP said.

Neither the woman who was driving nor her female passenger were wearing seatbelts, the highway patrol said.