Synced In Q&A: ‘How To' With Chris Chmura

Got a common consumer problem, but don’t know how to solve it?

NBC Bay Area’s Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura has built up a library of helpful “How To” explainer videos on a wide variety of topics, with advice on how to best navigate these pesky consumer pain points.

Digital Correspondent Abbey Fernandez sat down with Chris to discuss three of his “How To” explainers on topics related to job scams, flight delays, and cancelling gym memberships. Watch their conversation now in the video player above.

You can also explore all of his “How To” videos at NBCBAYAREA.COM/HOWTO.

