Dozens of Bay Area ZIP Codes Among Most Expensive in the US: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

A home stands in Atherton, California.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

When it comes to home prices, nearly four dozen Bay Area ZIP codes are among the 100 most expensive in the nation, according to a report.

The 94027 ZIP code in Atherton – median sale price of $7,475,000 in 2021 – blew away all others as the most expensive in the United States in PropertyShark's "Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2021" list. The 2199 ZIP code in Boston was the second priciest at $5,500,000. The 11962 ZIP code in Sagaponack, New York was third at $5,000,000.

Checking in at No. 4 on the list was the 94957 ZIP code in Ross, which featured a $4,583,000 median sale price, the report said.

The 94022 ZIP code in Los Altos came in at No. 9 with its $4,052,000 median sale price, according to the report.

Below, you can find a breakdown of the Bay Area ZIP codes that made the list.

RankZIP CodeCityMedian Sale Price (2021)
194027Atherton$7,475,000
494957Ross$4,583,000
994022Los Altos$4,052,000
1194024Los Altos$3,856,000
1294301Palo Alto$3,800,000
1694970Stinson Beach$3,500,000
1794028Portola Valley$3,400,000
2495070Saratoga$3,150,000
2694528Diablo$3,100,000
2794010Hillsborough/Burlingame$3,075,000
2894920Belvedere Tiburon$3,050,000
3095030Los Gatos$2,995,000
3394306Palo Alto$2,810,000
3994025Menlo Park$2,500,000
3994062Redwood City$2,500,000
4494507Alamo$2,400,000
4595014Cupertino$2,310,000
4694123San Francisco$2,307,000
4994087Sunnyvale$2,180,000
5594040Mountain View$2,100,000
5694070San Carlos$2,055,000
5894127San Francisco$2,000,000
5994041Mountain View$1,985,000
6194402San Mateo$1,968,000
6294002Belmont$1,950,000
6694705Berkeley$1,913,000
6795032Los Gatos$1,911,000
6995129San Jose$1,900,000
6994563Orinda$1,900,000
7194118San Francisco$1,868,000
7394506Danville$1,860,000
7394939Larkspur$1,860,000
7495120San Jose$1,850,000
7594904Greenbrae$1,849,000
7794030Millbrae$1,840,000
7894114San Francisco$1,830,000
8394549Lafayette$1,775,000
8494061Redwood City$1,773,000
8594941Mill Valley$1,758,000
8794121San Francisco$1,701,000
8895130San Jose$1,700,000
9594131San Francisco$1,650,000
9594574Saint Helena$1,650,000
9594707Berkeley$1,650,000
9794960San Anselmo$1,645,000
9994303Palo Alto$1,633,000
10094122San Francisco$1,627,000

