Dozens of Bay Area ZIP Codes Among Most Expensive in the US: Report

When it comes to home prices, nearly four dozen Bay Area ZIP codes are among the 100 most expensive in the nation, according to a report.

The 94027 ZIP code in Atherton – median sale price of $7,475,000 in 2021 – blew away all others as the most expensive in the United States in PropertyShark's "Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2021" list. The 2199 ZIP code in Boston was the second priciest at $5,500,000. The 11962 ZIP code in Sagaponack, New York was third at $5,000,000.

Checking in at No. 4 on the list was the 94957 ZIP code in Ross, which featured a $4,583,000 median sale price, the report said.

The 94022 ZIP code in Los Altos came in at No. 9 with its $4,052,000 median sale price, according to the report.

Below, you can find a breakdown of the Bay Area ZIP codes that made the list.