Dozens of Bay Area ZIP Codes Among Most Expensive in the US: Report

When it comes to home prices, nearly four dozen Bay Area ZIP codes are among the 100 most expensive in the nation, according to a report.
The 94027 ZIP code in Atherton – median sale price of $7,475,000 in 2021 – blew away all others as the most expensive in the United States in PropertyShark's "Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2021" list. The 2199 ZIP code in Boston was the second priciest at $5,500,000. The 11962 ZIP code in Sagaponack, New York was third at $5,000,000.
Checking in at No. 4 on the list was the 94957 ZIP code in Ross, which featured a $4,583,000 median sale price, the report said.
The 94022 ZIP code in Los Altos came in at No. 9 with its $4,052,000 median sale price, according to the report.
Below, you can find a breakdown of the Bay Area ZIP codes that made the list.
|Rank
|ZIP Code
|City
|Median Sale Price (2021)
|1
|94027
|Atherton
|$7,475,000
|4
|94957
|Ross
|$4,583,000
|9
|94022
|Los Altos
|$4,052,000
|11
|94024
|Los Altos
|$3,856,000
|12
|94301
|Palo Alto
|$3,800,000
|16
|94970
|Stinson Beach
|$3,500,000
|17
|94028
|Portola Valley
|$3,400,000
|24
|95070
|Saratoga
|$3,150,000
|26
|94528
|Diablo
|$3,100,000
|27
|94010
|Hillsborough/Burlingame
|$3,075,000
|28
|94920
|Belvedere Tiburon
|$3,050,000
|30
|95030
|Los Gatos
|$2,995,000
|33
|94306
|Palo Alto
|$2,810,000
|39
|94025
|Menlo Park
|$2,500,000
|39
|94062
|Redwood City
|$2,500,000
|44
|94507
|Alamo
|$2,400,000
|45
|95014
|Cupertino
|$2,310,000
|46
|94123
|San Francisco
|$2,307,000
|49
|94087
|Sunnyvale
|$2,180,000
|55
|94040
|Mountain View
|$2,100,000
|56
|94070
|San Carlos
|$2,055,000
|58
|94127
|San Francisco
|$2,000,000
|59
|94041
|Mountain View
|$1,985,000
|61
|94402
|San Mateo
|$1,968,000
|62
|94002
|Belmont
|$1,950,000
|66
|94705
|Berkeley
|$1,913,000
|67
|95032
|Los Gatos
|$1,911,000
|69
|95129
|San Jose
|$1,900,000
|69
|94563
|Orinda
|$1,900,000
|71
|94118
|San Francisco
|$1,868,000
|73
|94506
|Danville
|$1,860,000
|73
|94939
|Larkspur
|$1,860,000
|74
|95120
|San Jose
|$1,850,000
|75
|94904
|Greenbrae
|$1,849,000
|77
|94030
|Millbrae
|$1,840,000
|78
|94114
|San Francisco
|$1,830,000
|83
|94549
|Lafayette
|$1,775,000
|84
|94061
|Redwood City
|$1,773,000
|85
|94941
|Mill Valley
|$1,758,000
|87
|94121
|San Francisco
|$1,701,000
|88
|95130
|San Jose
|$1,700,000
|95
|94131
|San Francisco
|$1,650,000
|95
|94574
|Saint Helena
|$1,650,000
|95
|94707
|Berkeley
|$1,650,000
|97
|94960
|San Anselmo
|$1,645,000
|99
|94303
|Palo Alto
|$1,633,000
|100
|94122
|San Francisco
|$1,627,000