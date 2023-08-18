‘East Bay' shows at Cinequest Film Festival

Cinequest is underway in the South Bay. There will be lots to see in San Jose and Mountain View this weekend, including many films with Bay Area connections. One of those films is "East Bay", it is set and shot in the East Bay.

Actor Constance Wu, of "Crazy Rich Asians", stars in Daniel Yoon's comedy about Bay Area singles in their 30s and 40s struggling with lives that don't go as planned. He says, "It's a film about failure, really ..." . Yoon, who lived in the Bay Area for 10 years, directs, produces, writes and stars in this film.

Yoon says, "... we are living in an unusial time and place in which there is such intense pressure to be happy and successful and to be seen that way ... the things that pressure makes people do is absurd, funny and it's hilarious."

"East Bay" premieres Sunday, August 20th at 11 a.m. at California Theater in San Jose and Monday, August 28 at 7:15 p.m. at the ShowPlace ICON Theater in Mountain View. Cinequest Film Festival goes through August 30th.

