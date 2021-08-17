2 Contra Costa Mayors Encourage Bay Area Mayors to Require Vaccinations for all City Employees

Two Contra Costa mayors are holding a press conference Tuesday in which they're expected to publicly call on other Bay Area mayors to require all city employees to be vaccinated.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk will make the announcement at 11 a.m. in front of Antioch City Hall and you can watch it in the video player above.

In a statement, it was explained Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is concerned about the disparity in vaccination rates within the African American community and is hoping to change and address that disparity.

In Walnut Creek, a vaccination mandate for all city employees went into effect Aug. 16.

"This is being done to protect the health of our employees and public," the mayor said via Twitter.

Both East Bay mayors hope all Bay Area mayors enforce vaccination mandates for city employees and lower the spread of the virus.

