4 defendants linked to Antioch PD racist texting scandal due in court

There could be more fallout Friday from a racist text scandal within the Antioch Police Department as four murder defendants return to Contra Costa County court to contest their arrests and charges.

After Antioch police officers exchanged racist texts about the defendants' case, the four men have demanded the charges be dropped.

Families of the victims are outraged that such a motion would be considered.

The judge already ruled that the officers in question would not have to take the stand and that there will be no outright dismissal of the case. However, the judge has indicated he may dismiss enhancements or reduce charges.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The defendants argue that the police officers' racist texts violate the Racial Justice Act. That law, according to the Public Defender's Office in Oakland, allows people charged with a crime to raise issues of bias or discrimination based on race, ethnicity or national origin in their cases.

On Friday, the judge is expected to hear expert testimony from academics surrounding the new law.

Meanwhile, the city of Antioch is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit over the text messages, and the state Attorney General's Office is currently investigating the police department.