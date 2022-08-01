Youth Football Team Apologizes to Parents Following Weekend Shooting During Game

A local youth football team apologized to parents Monday after a weekend shooting injured three people near Oakland Technical High during an all-day football event.

The victims, two adults and one child, were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said.

Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the nearby matchup between two youth football teams, the Oakland Dynamites and the Valley Boyz, a Fresno team, taking place between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Dynamites, a nonprofit youth football and cheer organization, posted an apology Monday morning on Facebook and said their goal is to create a safe and fun environment for youth.

"We don't condone any of the senseless violence that occurred today," the team's statement said. "We are also gonna cooperate with the police and city officials to see that all parties involved go to jail!"

Better security measures would be put in place, according to the team's statement, which also encouraged parents to call upon local leaders to have police at home and practice fields.

"Unfortunately this was some street beef that spilled onto the football field," the team said on Facebook. "Even tho this isn't our 1st incident involving a gun, this is not a Dynamite problem this is a Oakland problem!"